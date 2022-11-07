Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately.

Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.

First Baptist won the SCISA 2-A state titles in 2016 and 2017 and made it to the SCISA 3-A state finals in 2018.

Overall, Waters went 62-35 in his time as the head coach.

First Baptist becomes the third team in the Lowcountry to have an opening for a head coach this offseason along with Colleton County and North Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.