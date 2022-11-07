SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

RAW: First Baptist's Johnny Waters on 1st night of practice
RAW: First Baptist's Johnny Waters on 1st night of practice
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately.

Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.

First Baptist won the SCISA 2-A state titles in 2016 and 2017 and made it to the SCISA 3-A state finals in 2018.

Overall, Waters went 62-35 in his time as the head coach.

First Baptist becomes the third team in the Lowcountry to have an opening for a head coach this offseason along with Colleton County and North Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Stratford High School was evacuated...
Officials: Stratford High School dismissing early, other bus routes delayed

Latest News

VIDEO: Stingrays beat Solar Bears 9-7
VIDEO: Stingrays beat Solar Bears 9-7
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches after the Cincinnati Bengals made an...
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship Sunday,...
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
Bear Hughes netted a hat trick for his first three professional goals as the South Carolina...
Hughes nets first career hat trick in offensive explosion