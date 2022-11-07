SC Lottery
Lowcountry cities honor Gullah Geechee Group founder and child advocate

A pillar in the community was honored by community members in Charleston and North Charleston on Monday.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pillar in the community was honored by community members in Charleston and North Charleston on Monday. They proclaimed Monday, Nov. 7 as Johanna Carrington Day.

Carrington founded the Gullah Geechee Group, hosting events and teaching about the heritage of the Geechee people across the Southeast. She also worked closely with Reverend Daniel Jenkins at the Jenkins Orphanage. The Jenkins Institute for Children, on Azalea Road in North Charleston, is known for educating black orphans during segregation and continues to be a source of community programs.

Carrington organized educational opportunities for students to participate in music, math and reading as the executive director at the institute for children for 14 years. She was instrumental in launching similar programs at Mary Ford Early Learning Center and Septima Clark Academy.

Carrington recently turned 91 and is an honorary board member of the Jenkins Institute for Children and an active participant in local Gullah Geechee events.

