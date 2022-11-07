SC Lottery
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday

CARTA is just one of many groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls on election day...
CARTA is just one of many groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls on election day Tuesday.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups around the Lowcountry and beyond want to help ensure you get to the polls for election day on Tuesday.

There are a number of services that want to lend a hand this election season. The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide free, non-partisan transportation for Election day Tuesday.

According to their press release, transportation efforts begin at 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.

To schedule a ride, you can call 843-225-0822.

CARTA is also offering free rides system-wide to and from the polls tomorrow. Riders just need to let their driver know they’re headed to the polls.

Now on to some discount codes.

You can get 50 percent off of a ride to the polls on election day, for up to $10, enter code “VOTE-22″ in your Lyft app. 

Similarly, Lime Scooters is offering free rides to polling locations using the code “LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022.″

As of Friday, over 489,000 South Carolinians have already cast their votes according to the South Carolina Elections Commission.

To find the polling location closest to you, click here. 

