Officials: Stratford High School evacuated after reported fire

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says students and staff at Stratford High School were evacuated after reports of a fire.

The district says a fire was reported in one of the restrooms on campus.

Fire crews have responded to the school.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the fire or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

