Oprah spotlights SC cake as one of her ‘favorite things’

Oprah Winfrey, shown here at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," on Sept. 21, in Los...
Oprah Winfrey, shown here at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," on Sept. 21, in Los Angeles, released her 2022 list of her favorite things, including a cake made by a South Carolina bakery.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to desserts, South Carolina is home to one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorites.

Winfrey’s annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2022 includes a sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes in the Upstate.

“I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately Gayle is loving the sweet potato cake,” Winfrey wrote on her website, OprahDaily. “The Southern classic is surprisingly light and not too sweet, and the cream cheese frosting adds just enough tang.”

The bakery posted on its Facebook page that it is honored to be featured on the 2022 list.

“We can’t wait to see this cake on dinner tables and party spreads nationwide this holiday season,” the bakery said in an Instagram post.

OprahDaily states the cake is available on Amazon for $70.

It is also available at the bakery’s website, CarolinesCakes.com.

