Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend.

Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence 2nd degree, according to Inspector Donald Calabrese.

Officials say Scott has been employed with the police department since Nov. 2009.

