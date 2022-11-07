Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend.

Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6.

Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence 2nd degree, according to Inspector Donald Calabrese.

Officials say Scott has been employed with the police department since Nov. 2009.

