SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 7.1 cents lower than a month ago and 9.2 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.93 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally the average price per gallon rose 6.2 cents last week, averaging $3.78 as of Monday morning. The national average is down 11.5 from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for diesel also rose last week, climbing 3.4 cents and bringing the average to $5.32 per gallon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.