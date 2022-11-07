SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 7.1 cents lower than a month ago and 9.2 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.93 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally the average price per gallon rose 6.2 cents last week, averaging $3.78 as of Monday morning. The national average is down 11.5 from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for diesel also rose last week, climbing 3.4 cents and bringing the average to $5.32 per gallon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old man who was discovered...
Coroner identifies man killed in Hollywood house fire
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month