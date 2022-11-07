Student charged in fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department said a girl is facing charges after a fight at Georgetown High on Wednesday.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was charged with simple assault and battery for a fight that occurred during lunch.

Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said the incident was isolated and the investigation is closed.

The girl will be referred to family court for prosecution, Brown said.

