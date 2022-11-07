Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could impact area late this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From near record highs on Monday to potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole on Friday, this weeks looks like it will take many twists and turns. We start this week with quiet, unseasonably warm weather. Highs will reach the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll be very close to the record high of 84 degrees dating back to 1984. A cold front will come through tonight and cooler weather moves in for Election Day. Highs will only reach the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will begin to pick up on Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the north and a low pressure system will begin to strengthen down to our south in the Bahamas. This low pressure system to our south is newly developed Subtropical Storm Nicole. Nicole is not purely tropical(made up partially of cold air near the center) but the impacts will look the same as a traditional tropical system. Nicole will approach the Florida East Coast late Wednesday nearing hurricane strength. It appears Nicole will cross Florida, head into the Gulf of Mexico briefly, before turning north and northeast near the Southeast coastline. The current track takes Nicole near the South Carolina coastline on Friday before exiting the area for the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday night ushering in much cooler air by Sunday!

COASTAL IMPACTS: Tidal flooding begins Tuesday as the wind begins to pick up out of the northeast. Tidal flooding begins as a minor issue on Tuesday before ramping up to moderate or even major flooding levels on Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday. High surf and high tides will likely lead to beach erosion at some of our beaches this week.

RAIN IMPACTS: Rain will increase Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers, with periods of heavy rain, will be possible through Friday. The extent of heavy rain on Friday will be determined by the exact track of Nicole. Thankfully, October was a very dry month so initial rains will be absorbed very quickly by the dry ground.

WIND IMPACTS: A prolonged stretch of breezy conditions are likely. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely from Tuesday through Friday. Higher winds and gusts are possible, especially near the coast. Gusts of 30-40 mph may be possible at times this week.

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm. High 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cooler. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. Breezy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Possible. Breezy at Times. High 73.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Possible. Breezy at Times. High 75.

SATURDAY: Increasing Sunshine. High 75.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 60.

