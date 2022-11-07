SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior

A Lyft spokesperson says the driver’s alleged behavior is “deeply concerning,” and his access to the platform has been removed. (WTVD, EZIYA BOWDEN, CNN)
By WTVD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina teenager was injured when she jumped from the back seat of a moving Lyft because of what she calls her driver’s “suspicious behavior.”

It wasn’t long until 17-year-old Eziya Bowden felt uncomfortable due to the driver’s comments in a Lyft ride home from work.

“‘How many boys flirted with you?’ He said that right away,” she said. “‘Oh, you just look good. I would date you if you weren’t so young.’”

After two minutes of this behavior, Bowden says the driver then sprayed something she says made her dizzy and warm. She believes she was feeling drugged.

“When I got in his car, it did smell like cigarettes, so when he sprayed one time, it was already like, ‘Oh, it no longer smelled like that.’ But for you to keep spraying it, then roll your windows up, like, I know it’s not about me being nervous or anything,” she said.

The terrifying experience ultimately led the 17-year-old to make the potentially life-threatening decision to jump out of the moving car.

“I was very scared, but then again, I was more so like I’d rather get out of this car than fall asleep in a car with this man I don’t really know,” Bowden said.

She says she blacked out after opening the car door, only remembering where she landed and how she was scared and crying. She was still a few miles away from her house.

“I just looked down at the ground, I looked behind me and I just jumped out. He didn’t stop when he noticed the door was open or he heard me crying or anything,” she said.

Bowden says the driver did eventually turn around, pretended to a bystander and called police.

The 17-year-old ended up in the emergency department for her injuries. The scars on her face and body now remind her of what she believes was a close call.

A Lyft spokesperson says the driver’s alleged behavior is “deeply concerning,” and his access to the platform has been removed.

“I don’t think that’s stopping him from anything else. It doesn’t really bring peace to me at all. As us young girls, or even women, we have to be very aware and safe of our surroundings. Cancel your ride and wait. Wait for somebody ‘cause honestly, I would’ve waited for my friend,” Bowden said.

Lyft also refunded Bowden for her ride, but she says she won’t be taking another Lyft or Uber ever again.

Police say there are no charges being filed in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
An area of low pressure is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression within...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

CARTA is just one of many groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls on election day...
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday
A Lyft spokesperson says the driver’s alleged behavior is “deeply concerning,” and his access...
'I was very scared': Teen describes terrifying Lyft ride, why she jumped out of moving car
Joe Cunningham and Henry McMaster are making their final stops Monday in the South Carolina...
Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday
All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in...
Officials lay out plans for safe, secure midterm elections