SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Trump Organization is going on trial, accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company is appealing a judge’s decision to appoint an independent monitor for its business dealings while it is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization filed paperwork Monday seeking to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision, issued last Thursday, in a mid-level state appellate court.

They are also seeking a stay to prevent Engoron’s ruling from taking effect while the appeal is pending.

In court papers, the company’s lawyers argued that Engoron overstepped his bounds by requiring an outside watchdog to keep tabs on the Trump Organization for the duration of Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case.

A message seeking comment was left with James’ office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Stratford High School was evacuated...
Officials: Stratford High School dismissing early, other bus routes delayed

Latest News

Facebook publishes all of its ad buys. In the last month, the Charleston Coalition for Kids...
Charleston Coalition for Kids spending big on candidates
Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin for Elon Musk joke
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
Downtown Charleston attracts millions of tourists every year, but some say that their vacations...
Vacation club connected to prior settlements over consumer complaints