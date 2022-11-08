SC Lottery
34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting

The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he...
The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month.

Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Officials say the shooting took place at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 15 along Dorchester Road.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

An incident report has been requested.

