34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month.

Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Officials say the shooting took place at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 15 along Dorchester Road.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

An incident report has been requested.

