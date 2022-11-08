Charleston Co. School Board in an unprecedented election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board faces a first-of-its-kind election with all nine seats up at the same time.

The change came after the state legislature adjusted the length of board member terms. Normally only half of the school board seats would be on the ballot at one time, but the state legislature changed the law in 2020 to align school board members with Charleston County Council districts rather than constituent districts.

With constituent districts now divided among council districts, one school board member could represent your child’s elementary school but a different member could represent their high school.

Board members elected in the odd-numbered districts will have a four-year term. Those in even-numbered districts will have a two-year term. Starting in 2024, all board members will run for four-year terms.

Districts 1 and 4 have two candidates to choose from, while many others have three or four candidates. District 2 has the most with six candidates.

Two races in particular look to be the most competitive.

One of these races is District 4 where incumbent Courtney Waters is hoping to hold on to her seat. She is up against Kevin Hollinshead, a former school board member who was voted out of office in the last election after being heavily targeted with attack ads from the Charleston Coalition for Kids. The coalition is once again backing Waters.

They’re also backing incumbent Helen Frazier in District 8. She is facing a former state superintendent candidate, Travis Bedson, who was defeated in the primaries and decided to run for the local school board. Frazier is also facing Darlene Dunmeyer who is well-known in the Hollywood community and has become one of the top fundraisers among all districts.

Cindy Bohn Coats is the longest-serving board member who will not be up for reelection but says whether or not you are new to the board, this position requires a lot of responsibility.

“The board should provide follow-up and demand reporting so that the community understands how all of these complex different areas are working together to educate our children,” Coats said.

Coats says new board members have a lot of resources once they’re elected, including prior board meetings, training and access to former board members.

“I would encourage every newly elected school board member to use all those sources,” Coats said. “Not the source that may have endorsed you and helped fund your campaign or the source that says I’m an advocacy group that’s been around forever. You need to listen to those sources as well as other more neutral sources.”

While there are three incumbents in three different districts, one is Erica Cokley who is no longer actively campaigning and has effectively left the race. This means of the nine-member board, two people could be returning and both are in extremely competitive races.

Depending on how voters cast their ballots, Charleston County could see an entirely new school board.

