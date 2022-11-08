SC Lottery
Clemson opens with 17th straight win over The Citadel 80-69

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener on Monday night.

Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 rebounds off the bench, while Tyson finished with 19 points and 13 boards.

Austin Ash hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19, to lead The Citadel. Stephen Clark had 16 points, while freshmen Colby McAllister and Madison Durr scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Clemson beat the Bulldogs for the 17th straight time and lead the all-time series 62-24.

The Citadel stayed within striking distance by shooting 44% from 3-point range (11 of 25). The Bulldogs outscored Clemson 38-35 in the second half.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

