CofC men’s basketball tops Chattanooga to open 2022-23 campaign

By CofC Athletics
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated the visiting Chattanooga Mocs 85-78 to open the 2022-23 season at TD Arena on Monday night.

Sophomore Reyne Smith erupted for 24 points, just one point shy of his career high. The Australia native went 7-for-13 from the field with five from the behind the arc.

Graduate student Jaylon Scott knocked in 11 points during his first appearance as a Cougar to with five boards.

The CofC bench demolished the Mocs’ reserves as the Cougars contributed 27 bench points compared to UTC’s six.

The teams traded baskets throughout majority of the first half with neither program taking more than a three-point lead until a Ben Burnham three with just over six minutes remaining pushed the Cougars’ advantage to five.

Two Scott layups and a pair of free throws from Babacar Faye cemented the 11-0 Cougar run to give CofC the 42-31 halftime edge.

Chattanooga slowly fought back in the second half to come within three.

Scott proved himself again, hitting a clutch three to make it 75-69 with two minutes.

The Cougars would hold on to the seal the 85-78 non-conference win over the defending SoCon champs.

Nine Cougars saw at least ten minutes of action at TD Arena with all ten Cougars in the rotation contributing at least three points for a balanced offensive attack.

Key Cougars Smith had a game-high 24 points in 25 minutes of action. Scott and Dalton Bolon each contributed 11 points with Scott adding five rebounds. Charles Lampten had a team-high eight rebounds while Pat Robinson III contributed five Graduate transfer. Ryan Larson controlled the point position for CofC for a solid outing with nine points, three steals, four assists and three rebounds.

Up Next

Charleston travels to Chapel Hill to take on #1 North Carolina Friday at 7:00 p.m. Fans can listen to Everett German and Charleston Radio live on the Varsity App.

