Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4.

Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Hospital officials say the accident involved two vendor trucks with Royer pinned between them.

MUSC Public Safey is investigating.

