Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote.

Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.

Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham and candidate for lieutenant governor Tally Casey gave their main ideas behind their campaign. They say they want to legalize marijuana to better treat veterans, give teachers higher wages and allow women to have rights to their own bodies.

“We’re proposing new ideas and a new vision for South Carolina because the fact is, we are an incredible state with incredible people, but we’re being held back by career politicians just like Henry McMaster,” Cunningham said. “And folks who are able to see what I was able to do in Congress and getting things done by bringing people together. And that’s exactly what I want to do as governor.”

Many Democratic elected officials and candidates, like Dr. Annie Andrews, also spoke at the event in support of turning South Carolina blue.

“Every day that passes I grow more and more confident and hopeful because I believe that people are ready for change,” Andrews said. “Moms, like me, are tired of seeing leaders who are playing politics with our children’s safety, our children’s future, the future of our planet and the future of this democracy. So, people are ready for a change and I’m excited to lead that change.”

Republican Gov, Henry McMaster rallied in Lexington where he focused on cutting taxes, giving higher wages to teachers and law enforcement and increasing the amount of money spent on infrastructure.

The polls will be open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information on where and how to vote, click here.

