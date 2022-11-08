FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole to impact the area this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather for Election Day before our attention turns to Tropical Storm Nicole and how it will impact the area for the rest of the work and school week. It’s all sunshine today but cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected in the wake of a cold front that passed through the are early this morning. Highs today will only reach the low to mid 70s, about 10° cooler than yesterday. The breeze will begin to pick up today and gusty conditions are expected each day through Friday. Cool air will continue to move in on a northeasterly breeze dropping temperatures to near 50° overnight. A cloudy and cool Wednesday is expected as Tropical Storm Nicole starts to move toward the east coast of Florida. Most of the moisture with Nicole will stay offshore until Wednesday night, and especially Thursday. With a persistent wind out of the northeast(turning to the southeast by Friday), coastal flooding is a concern Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Current forecasts call for the most significant high tide to occur on Thursday morning registering 8.4′ in Charleston Harbor Tide gauge. At 8.4″, major coast flooding will be occurring which will lead to beach erosion and closure on numerous flood prone roadways. Rain will increase on Thursday and some rain may be heavy at times. Off and on rain will continue into Thursday night and likely Friday as well. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ are likely. Isolated strong storms are possible with the forecast track for a weakening Nicole most likely to past west of the area as it moves north from Georgia toward the Mid-Atlantic states. Isolated tornadoes may be possible. Rain looks to end late Friday afternoon or Friday evening. Drier weather will quickly move in but a cold front will change things drastically over the weekend. We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine this weekend but highs will drop from the mid 70s Saturday to only 60° on Sunday.

COASTAL IMPACTS: Coastal flooding likely Wednesday through Friday around high tides. Beach erosion and high surf are likely too.

RAIN IMPACTS: Heavy rain possible. Rainfall totals 1-4″ are likely. Minor street flooding is possible.

WIND IMPACTS: Breezy to windy now through Friday. Winds may occasionally gust to, or over, 40 mph, especially near the coast.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Cloudy. Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 74.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. Windy at Times. High 77.

SATURDAY: Turning Sunny. High 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 60.

