Former Notre Dame RB Armando Allen named head football coach at Northwood Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Northwood Academy announced the promotion of assistant coach Armondo Allen Jr. to their head football coach position on Monday.

Allen replaces Karl Lamont who resigned after 1 season leading the Chargers.

Northwood went 0-10 in 2022 and have lost 29 straight overall and 43 of their last 46 games.

Allen was a 4 year starter for the Fighting Irish and would gain more than 4,300 yards of total offense, good enough for 5th in school history.

After a brief playing career in the NFL, Allen would move to coaching which included a stint as running backs coach at Charleston Southern.

Northwood is the 4th school in the Lowcountry to making a coaching change so far this offseason following Colleton County, North Charleston and First Baptist.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.