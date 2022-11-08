Fort Dorchester High School science teacher needs new skeleton model

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Second-year Fort Dorchester High School science teacher Amanda Richardson loves to create a visual world for her 85 earth science, biology, and anatomy students.

She says when teaching certain areas of study it’s important to have specific classroom tools her kids can touch and feel.

Richardson says items like a skeleton model will give her anatomy students a more up close and personal lesson.

She says the one she currently has is old and barely holding up.

“We had two broken skeletons in the closet, and I took them home and we tried making something out of it. It’s still missing a bottom jaw and a hand, and it’s taped together,” Richardson said.

In addition to a new classroom skeleton model, Richardson’s Donors Choose project is also asking for a new Commercial Grade Utility Cart to carry lab equipment to and from her room.

As well as a balance ball chair to give her another seating option.

She says these items will not only help reach and teach her students better but will also make her class more entertaining and comfortable.

“Having a skeleton that’s not mangled would be beneficial and lets the kids see if you work for something and ask you can get what you’re asking for,” Richardson said.

