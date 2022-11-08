South Carolina’s lottery didn’t cause delay in Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - While Powerball officials won’t identify the lottery that forced the delay of Monday’s record Powerball drawing, don’t blame the Palmetto State for the problem.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The problems in holding a drawing Monday night were blamed on one participating lottery’s inability to process its sales data.

Powerball officials released a statement that read in part:

Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue. The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion.

South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong confirmed Tuesday morning that theirs was not the lottery causing the delay.

“The South Carolina Education Lottery completed the necessary protocols on time,” she said.

After the lottery, which wasn’t identified, completed its pre-draw procedures, the drawing was able to go ahead.

The lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. The top prize was initially reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.