SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays Fall on the Road in Jacksonville, 5-4

The Stingrays suffer their 2nd loss of the season on Tuesday morning in Jacksonville
The Stingrays suffer their 2nd loss of the season on Tuesday morning in Jacksonville(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays (5-2-0-0) dropped their second game of the season on Tuesday to the Jacksonville Icemen (3-4-0-0) by a final score of 5-4 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Stingrays’ power play converted on their second opportunity of the day as Carter Turnbull gave the Stingrays an early lead in the contest. Jacksonville’s Parker Gahagen kicked Andrew Cherniwchan’s pass to the tape of Turnbull where the rookie forward flipped the rebound into the back of the net for his sixth goal of the year.

Jacksonville retaliated under four minutes later with Brendan Harris’ first marker of the season. South Carolina blocked an initial shot that settled in front of Harris where the forward sent a puck top shelf past Clay Stevenson to tie the game at one apiece.

Luke Martin gave the Icemen their first lead of the game with his first goal of the season 40 seconds later. The blueliner fired a shot from the point that beat Stevenson’s blocker for the 2-1 advantage.

South Carolina knotted the game at two with just under five minutes remaining in the opening period on Turnbull’s second of the match. Ryan Scarfo won a faceoff knocking the puck directly to Turnbull who wasted no time and sniped a shot past Gahagen.

Ara Nazarian’s second tally of the season regained the Jacksonville lead five and a half minutes into the middle frame. Nazarian received a pass with his back to the net where the forward slid a backhanded shot through the five-hole of the Stingrays’ netminder for the 3-2 lead.

The Stingrays returned the favor under three and a half minutes later with Josh Wilkins’ third goal of the season. Wilkins set up on the left post where he cleaned up an initial shot from Jonny Evans to tie the game yet again.

The Icemen struck back on Martin’s second marker of the day just over halfway through the contest. Martin fired a shot from the point through traffic and past a screened netminder for the 4-3 lead at 11:10 of the second period.

Jacksonville took advantage of a missed opportunity from South Carolina as Harris slid a pass to Nazarian on the doorstep for his second goal of the contest. Nazarian’s insurance goal expanded the Icemen lead to two and proved to be just enough for the win.

With time winding down, the Stingrays pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker which paid off on Bear Hughes’ fourth goal in the last two games. Hughes set up in the slot and received a perfect pass from Evans to cut the deficit back to one before time ran out.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign this Friday, November 11 when the team heads to Savannah, GA to take on the Ghost Pirates for the first time in franchise history. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes tropical storm in the Atlantic, First Alert days declared for Thursday and Friday
Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Stratford High School was evacuated...
‘Intentionally set’ fire being investigated at Stratford High School, officials say
Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6.
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Charleston Southern wins their season opener with a victory over Toccoa Falls
Strong defensive output leads CSU to convincing win on opening night
Reyne Smith scored 24 points as CofC starts the season 1-0 with a win over Chattanooga
CofC men’s basketball tops Chattanooga to open 2022-23 campaign
VIDEO: Johnny Waters resigns as First Baptist Head Football Coach
VIDEO: Johnny Waters resigns as First Baptist Head Football Coach
VIDEO: CSU wins season opener over Toccoa Falls, 83-52
VIDEO: CSU wins season opener over Toccoa Falls, 83-52