SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of Kentucky officials said they are still reviewing an incident in which Rosing is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs. Rosing was charged Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County jail website.(Fayette County Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school.

The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before.

WARNING: The following video contains censored racial slurs and profanity.

The incident, which involved racial slurs, was captured on video at the University of Kentucky. (Source: WKYT, TIKTOK, CNN)

News outlets report the students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation.

Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon.

The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes tropical storm in the Atlantic, First Alert days declared for Thursday and Friday
Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Stratford High School was evacuated...
‘Intentionally set’ fire being investigated at Stratford High School, officials say
Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6.
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A sign outside a Dorchester County polling place warns voters that taking photos or videos...
No, taking photos in SC polling places is not allowed
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Few voting issues seen as key races unfold
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court skeptical of rejecting civil rights precedent