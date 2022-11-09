18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting.

Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.

Police say they were called to a home on Scarsdale Avenue at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 15 for a reported burglary in progress where someone had been shot.

Officers say several children waved them down and said their father had been shot.

The victim, later identified as Anthony Heyward II, 35, from North Charleston, was found on the sofa with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

North Charleston Recreation Department Assistant Athletic Director Mike Quick confirmed that Heyward was a longtime football coach with the department.

Belin was arrested at a hotel on Rivers Avenue Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

He is currently in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

