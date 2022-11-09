SC Lottery
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner's office.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office.

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there.

No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

