SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters

FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters.(CDC / Dr. Balasubr Swaminathan; Peggy Hayes)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheese sold at deli counters in several states.

Sixteen cases have been reported since April 2021, according to the CDC. Of those, one person died and 13 were hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

While the CDC believes the cases are likely linked to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters, their investigators are still working to identify any specific products that may be contaminated.

The CDC said it is difficult to identify a singular source of the outbreak because of listeria can spread easily in a deli environment and persist on equipment for a long time.

There are no active recalls related to the outbreak investigation.

The CDC is warning people at high risk of severe listeria illness, such as pregnant people and people over the age of 65, to take precautions. They advise people at high risk not to eat meats or cheeses from a deli counter, clean out their refrigerator and call their doctor if they’re experiencing symptoms.

More information on the outbreak investigation can be found on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Portions of the Lowcountry are under a tropical storm warning until Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warnings in effect for parts of Lowcountry as Nicole heads toward Bahamas, Florida
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
The school district says they will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes

Latest News

Two tight school board races will face recounts, a third may remain vacant until a new board...
Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
Walker Richardson
Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought