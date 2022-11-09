Charleston County taking small businesses applications for $25,000 grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small Businesses in Charleston County have the chance to receive up to $25,000 dollars in COVID Relief Funds.

The county said this is the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Wednesday, the county is hosting its first virtual workshop to help interested businesses apply.

Darrell Davis, the Director of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization for Charleston County, said businesses can get up to $25,000 based on their losses in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic. He said that once awarded, businesses can use the funding for any legitimate business purpose.

According to Charleston County, eligible applicants include:

Businesses with a primary physical location within Charleston County.

For-profit businesses which were in operation prior to March 16, 2019.

Businesses with 10 or fewer employees and annual revenue under $500,000 dollars.

Businesses that received the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are eligible to apply provided that the business meets the grant guidelines.

Businesses must remain located in the county and not sell the business for at least one year after receipt of grant funds.

Davis said many small, “mom and pop” type businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, and that the county thinks it’s important to provide relief to some of the businesses that suffered.

“Small Businesses are the backbone of our economy, particularly here in the Lowcountry, they keep the city and the county running, and we think it’s important that they survive, particularly those neighborhood-based businesses that we count on for so much,” Davis said.

There are virtual workshops on Wednesday, November 9, and on November 21 running from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. You must register for the virtual workshops. To register for Wednesday’s workshop, click here. To register for the November 21 workshop, click here.

The in-person workshops are on November 15 and December 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston on the third floor in room B339 and do not require registration.

During the workshops, Davis said they will help businesses fill out the application and answer any questions they may have.

For more information regarding requirements, eligibility, and the application, click here.

