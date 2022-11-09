CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules.

Williamsburg County School District

The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well.

Beaufort County School District

Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.

Tropical Storm Nicole became the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Monday. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Lowcountry through Friday.

