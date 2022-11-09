SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clyburn wins election to 16th term in Congress

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will return to Congress for his 16th term after Tuesday’s election victory.

“I am grateful that the voters of the 6th district continue to express confidence in my efforts to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all,” Clyburn said in a statement Tuesday night. “Providing good paying jobs and educational opportunities for our children; controlling the costs of healthcare and putting broadband in every home and business; and protecting Social Security and Medicare will remain my focus in the 118th Congress.”

Clyburn, the state’s only Democrat in Congress, was leading Republican attorney Duke Buckner with 63% of the vote as of 10 p.m., with 54% of precincts reporting.

The Associated Press called the race for Clyburn

The 6th Congressional District is a majority-minority district that extends from Charleston to Columbia.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes tropical storm in the Atlantic, First Alert days declared for Thursday and Friday
Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Stratford High School was evacuated...
‘Intentionally set’ fire being investigated at Stratford High School, officials say
Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6.
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Sen. Tim Scott speaks to supporters after election victory
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the state's sole congressional Democrat, has won reelection to...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: AP calls governor's race for Gov. McMaster, Cunningham concedes
Incumbent Republican Rep. Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews campaigned to...
Mace wins reelection bid, keeping Charleston-area House seat for Republicans
Republican Ellen Weaver, left, faced Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in Tuesday's general election...
Weaver holds lead in SC education superintendent’s race