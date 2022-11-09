SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

Keyjuan Ford, 30, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.
Keyjuan Ford, 30, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston.

Keyjuan Ford, 30, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

North Charleston Police responded to the area of 2512 Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Oct. 26 at 10:59 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim who told them that during an altercation, someone shot him, according to an incident report.

No arrests have been made in the case, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.

