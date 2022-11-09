DD2 receives Purple Star Designation for commitment to military families

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has been recognized for their commitment to support military families who live in the district and is the 11th school district to be recognized for this effort.

DD2 joins Charleston and Berkeley County school districts who have received the Purple Star Designation. Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins, a 35-year military veteran himself, said this was a top priority for him once he was hired.

A ceremony honoring the designation was held just before noon Wednesday and featured student color guard, bands and several speakers, such as Joint Base Charleston Commander Col. Michael Freeman.

The district said they have over 1,800 military-connected children, making it the third largest in the state.

The Purple Star Designation is awarded by the South Carolina Department of Education and signifies a district can meet the needs of military members, veterans and their families.

District officials said they have put in a military liaison in each school, have created a student ambassador program to provide support for their military classmates and launched a dedicated website.

They also said soldiers may be deployed somewhere else, but the families who live here need support from the community.

“We’re here for the military families to kind of help you in terms of transitioning, and it’s not always about education, but it’s even about just being a new person and helping them if they need some help in terms of kind of guiding or directing or providing information as well,” Military Community Relations Chief Karean Troy said.

Overall, the district said the designation will tell military families who have changed stations they have everything they need make a smooth transition into the area.

