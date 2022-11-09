Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area.

Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection with the Jupiter Hill Road shooting on Nov. 6.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away. Two occupied homes were struck by the gunfire.

Officials say a second shooting took place approximately an hour later on Highway 174. In that case, the victim told deputies he was riding in a car on Highway 174 near Highway 164 when he heard gunshots and was struck in the leg. The victim said he had been at the location of the initial gunfire on Jupiter Hill Road before getting a ride with a friend whose car was shot at, Knapp said.

Deputies are still investigating to determine if Mungin was involved in the second shooting.

