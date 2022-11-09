SC Lottery
Deputies search for information on 2012 murder

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a decade-old murder.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a decade-old murder.

Deputies say 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was playing cards on Nov. 9, 2012, at a home on Old Jacksonboro Road in Adams Run when someone knocked on the door.

Deputies say one of the other card players opened the door and immediately shut it when they saw someone on the other side with a gun.

At some point, a shotgun went off and Gordon was killed.

Deputies say it’s not clear if the gun was fired by someone inside the home or the person outside the door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

