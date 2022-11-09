SC Lottery
Deputies warn of impersonation scam

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies.

The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.

Deputies reiterate that law enforcement will not ask for money over the phone nor will the detention center ask for bail payments by phone.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam in Charleston County is asked to report it at 843-202-1700 or online.

