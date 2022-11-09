Deputies warn of impersonation scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies.

The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.

Deputies reiterate that law enforcement will not ask for money over the phone nor will the detention center ask for bail payments by phone.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam in Charleston County is asked to report it at 843-202-1700 or online.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.