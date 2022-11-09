FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings in effect along the coast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS are now in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties through the end of the week. Gusts to tropical storm have occurred offshore this morning and may occasionally gust over 40 mph over the next couple days.

Tropical Storm Nicole begins to spread clouds across the Lowcountry today with a stiff, cool breeze out of the north locking in the chillier temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon. A few showers may develop near the coast late today but a better chance of rain arrives tonight and Thursday as Nicole begins to make landfall along the east coast of Florida. The path of Nicole takes it north toward the Panhandle, across Georgia and into the Upstate of South Carolina Thursday night as a much weaker storm, likely a tropical depression. With the passage of the storm to our west, there will be a low chance for tornadoes beginning Thursday night through Friday midday. Bands of showers, downpours will be possible through Friday afternoon before drying out Friday evening. A cold front will move through the area this weekend bringing much cooler weather by Sunday!

IMPACTS:

Coastal flooding will occur around each high tide between now and Friday. The worst tides will likely occur on Thursday. Significant coastal flooding is possible. Road closures are likely around typical flood prone areas. Beach erosion is likely along the coast with high surf, including breakers over 5′.

Heavy rain may result in isolated, minor flooding Thursday through Friday. 1-4″ of rain is possible.

There is a slight risk of severe storms, including tornadoes, Thursday night and Friday morning.

Gusty winds are likely through Friday. Gusts over 40mph are possible along the coast, gusts to 40 mph are possible inland.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.