FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warnings in effect for parts of Lowcountry as Nicole heads toward Bahamas, Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical storm warning has been issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties through Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says gusts to tropical storm force are possible Wednesday through Friday.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

First alert weather days have been declared for Thursday and Friday as the Lowcountry is expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh declared the first alert days because of rainfall and wind-driven high tides.

CLICK HERE to download the Live 5 Weather App.

Sovine says coastal flooding is likely Wednesday through Friday around high tides with beach erosion and high surf also likely.

Sovine says tides are running around one foot above normal and tidal flooding could continue Wednesday through 10 a.m. with more significant coastal flooding in the upcoming days.

Sovine said heavy rain could be possible with rainfall totals between one and four inches. Breezy conditions could occur through Friday and winds may occasionally gust to, or over, 40 mph near the coast.

Nicole became the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Monday.

Nicole has maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected Wednesday, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nicole was located near latitude 26.6 north and longitude 76.2 west moving west-southwest near 13 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 460 miles especially to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure recently measured by NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 986 mb or 29.12 inches.

Forecasters say a turn toward the west is expected Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas this morning, move near or over those islands by midday, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday nigt. Nicole’s center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties. Gusts to tropical storm force(40+mph) are possible today through Friday near the coast. pic.twitter.com/VOkWBvcYTx — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) November 9, 2022

City of Charleston officials say they will be closely monitoring the tropical storm. Crews have already begun preparing for potential storm impacts.

“Residents are asked to keep an eye on reliable local weather reports over the next few days,” Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist said in a news release. “If bad conditions do arise, citizens are advised to follow the guidance of Emergency Management officials and, as always, motorists should avoid driving through high water when they encounter it.”

The city’s stormwater department have prepared temporary pumps for low-lying areas. Crews will also be cleaning out ditches and drains in flood-prone areas.

To find out how you can help, visit the Adopt-A-Drain website by clicking here.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.