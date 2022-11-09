SC Lottery
Grand opening held for North Charleston pedestrian bridge

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the city council on Wednesday will officially open the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge.

North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is divided by Noisette creek, and when thinking of ways to connect the two spaces, Summey says he and his team wanted to create something that was a statement of the North Charleston community.

The pedestrian bridge cost around $7 million and after a two-year construction and design process, Summey says he’s thrilled to have turned this old shipyard into something the community can use.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that it becomes a place for everyone in the city to enjoy. We didn’t have access to this area when it was a base, but it’s about having an opportunity to create something instead of developing it,” Summey says.

About five weeks ago, Ray Anderson, Special Assistant to the Mayor, passed away before the grand reveal of the bridge.

Summey says the city of North Charleston will soon be taking a vote to rename the bridge after him.

“At the end of the day though, it’s been a warm welcome for the community. I just wish Ray was here to enjoy it with the community,” Summey says.

The pedestrian bridge is now complete, but developers are currently building an over-the-water walkway, boat ramp and some more developments in the park.

The community is invited to the grand opening tonight at 5:30 p.m. located here.

