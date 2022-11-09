‘It’s time to do it:’ Charleston city councilmember discusses possibility of youth curfew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent violence on King Street involving teenagers is sparking discussions among city leaders about what to do about it.

Just two months ago, seven people were shot on King Street in a juvenile-involved shooting. And now, one city councilmember says it’s time for a new solution- a youth curfew.

“If you’ve got 16 year olds involved in gun violence on King Street, some policies to make sure that doesn’t happen really would be malpractice on our part if we didn’t do something about it,” Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings said.

Seekings says he spends many days and nights on King Street to get a feel for what is going on. He says there are some challenges there, but many have been addressed with increased police presence, new traffic patterns, and parking regulations. However, he says statistics show that there are people in the entertainment district with guns, and a lot of those guns are in the hands of juveniles.

“In an entertainment district late at night, where it is all generally about being in bars and drinking, what is a 16-year-old with a gun doing out there?” Seekings said.

With a recent shooting on King Street leaving seven people shot, Seekings says the time is now to discuss a new tool to cut down on violence and make King Street safer.

The idea of a youth curfew has been discussed before. Seekings said a youth curfew would prevent underage, unaccompanied, and unemployed kids under a certain age from being on the street at a certain time. He said he suspects that best practices would be under 17 years old and after 10 or 11 p.m.

“We’re at that point right now,” Seekings said. “We’ve gotta really think about how we manage the crowds and the reasons why people are on King Street in a way that’s good for everybody. And look, good for citizens, good for visitors, good for patrons, good for businesses, and good for the people that really could be doing something else other than getting themselves in trouble on King Street.”

A new policy would be something that the public safety team, police, and community would need to come together to discuss. But Seekings said parents also have their own responsibility.

“If you’ve got a child who at 11, 12, 1 o’clock in the morning is on upper King Street with other youth of the same age engaged in violent activity, it’s something you need to think about at home and address,” Seekings said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.