Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 2 scores
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With nasty weather moving in, games all around the Lowcountry are being moved to different days. Check back here all weekend for the latest updates, scores and highlights.
5-A 2nd round
Berkeley at Ft. Dorchester (11/9)
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Cane Bay at Sumter
Lexington at Summerville (11/12)
4-A 2nd round
Irmo at James Island (11/12)
2-A 2nd round
Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate
Charaw at Woodland (11/12)
Timberland at Andrew Jackson (11/12)
1-A 2nd round
Lake View at Cross
Baptist Hill at Lamar (11/12)
SCISCA 4-A 2nd round
Porter-Gaud at Hammond (11/10)
SCISA 3-A 2nd round
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy (11/9)
SCISA 2-A 2nd round
Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
SCISA 1-A 2nd round
St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy
