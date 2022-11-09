SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 2 scores

Generic football
Generic football(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With nasty weather moving in, games all around the Lowcountry are being moved to different days. Check back here all weekend for the latest updates, scores and highlights.

5-A 2nd round

Berkeley at Ft. Dorchester (11/9)

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Cane Bay at Sumter

Lexington at Summerville (11/12)

4-A 2nd round

Irmo at James Island (11/12)

2-A 2nd round

Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate

Charaw at Woodland (11/12)

Timberland at Andrew Jackson (11/12)

1-A 2nd round

Lake View at Cross

Baptist Hill at Lamar (11/12)

SCISCA 4-A 2nd round

Porter-Gaud at Hammond (11/10)

SCISA 3-A 2nd round

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy (11/9)

SCISA 2-A 2nd round

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

SCISA 1-A 2nd round

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

