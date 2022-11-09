SC Lottery
Man accused of sexually assaulting underage teen in Dorchester Co.

Barry Steven Segura, 28, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor/forcible fondling.(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man from Moncks Corner is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage victim in St. George.

Barry Steven Segura, 28, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor/forcible fondling.

Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim’s mother on Aug. 29.

On location, she told them that the victim had been sexually assaulted. The victim’s mother told investigators she became suspicious of Segura when in 2018, he performed a sexual act in the living while the victim was in the room, according to an incident report.

After going through Segura’s phone, on Aug. 26, the victim’s mother began to worry and asked the victim if Segura had ever sexual assault them. The mother told investigators that the victim tensed up when asked that question. A few days later, the victim said they had been sexually assaulted, according to the report.

The victim was not comfortable talking about the incident but wrote a voluntary statement to deputies. The victim reported that the assaults started when they were 14 years old and Segura would “consistently force [the victim to] perform sexual acts on him,” the report states.

Segura is currently booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

His bond was set at $225,000 total for all three counts of his charges.

