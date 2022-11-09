SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Second chance: Officials rescue bald eagle with broken wing

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped...
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Officials rescued an injured bald eagle last week, giving the bird a second chance at life.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.

The department said the eagle was taken to the World Bird Sanctuary near St. Louis for rehabilitation.

Officials said the reporting party mentioned they thought the eagle was hit by a car. After arriving at the World Bird Sanctuary, caregivers determined the tip of the bird’s wing was fractured.

After a full recovery, the bald eagle will be released back into the wild to its home in central Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Portions of the Lowcountry are under a tropical storm warning until Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warnings in effect for parts of Lowcountry as Nicole heads toward Bahamas, Florida
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Tracy Lane Beatty was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they...
Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russian says it’s withdrawing from key city in Ukraine
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear