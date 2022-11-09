SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina gets 1st win for coach Lamont Paris

Hayden Brown had 21 points as South Carolina held on for a 3 point win over SC State
Hayden Brown had 21 points as South Carolina held on for a 3 point win over SC State(South Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 21 points, freshman Gregory Jackson II had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his debut and South Carolina beat South Carolina State 80-77 on Tuesday night for the first victory for coach Lamont Paris.

S.C. State’s Davion Everett tipped in a miss with 4.5 seconds left to pull within 79-77, and the Bulldogs fouled Jacobi Wright, who made 1 of 2 free throws. South Carolina elected to foul Rakeim Gary in the backcourt and it paid off as he missed the first free throw and the second was waived off after a lane violation.

Wright added 14 points and Meechie Johnson, a transfer from Ohio State, scored nine points for South Carolina. Jackson, who was rated the country’s sixth-best college prospect by ESPN.com, was 7 of 15 from the field.

Lesown Hallums led South Carolina State with 20 points. Rahsaan Edwards added 13 points, Gary had 12 and Everett scored 11.

Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, leads a relatively new roster as eight players, including four starters, departed after Frank Martin was fired.

South Carolina faces state rival Clemson on Nov. 11, then plays in the Charleston Classic, an in-state, eight-team tournament that also features ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech and Penn State of the Big Ten.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Nicole was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes tropical storm in the Atlantic, First Alert days declared for Thursday and Friday
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
The Stingrays suffer their 2nd loss of the season on Tuesday morning in Jacksonville
Stingrays Fall on the Road in Jacksonville, 5-4
Charleston Southern wins their season opener with a victory over Toccoa Falls
Strong defensive output leads CSU to convincing win on opening night
Reyne Smith scored 24 points as CofC starts the season 1-0 with a win over Chattanooga
CofC men’s basketball tops Chattanooga to open 2022-23 campaign