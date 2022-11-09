SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury

Clemson's Xavier Thomas celebrates after sacking Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey during late,...
Clemson's Xavier Thomas celebrates after sacking Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey during late, fourth-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot.

Swinney said Monday night on his radio call-in show that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp.

Swinney said having surgery sooner rather than later would give Thomas a reset for whatever he chooses to do next — return for a sixth year with the Tigers or prepare for the NFL combine.

“So if he does decide to come back to Clemson, he’s ready to go for spring practice and all that,” Swinney said. “And if he does go ahead and go pro, then he’s fully ready for the combine and he’s got no limitations and all those things. But man, your heart goes out to him.”

The 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) play Louisville (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday.

Thomas has started 19 of 49 games in his college career. He’s had 30 tackles for loss and 14 1/2 sacks.

He missed the first five games before returning against Boston College where he had two sacks in just six snaps. Thomas did not play this past week in a 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Portions of the Lowcountry are under a tropical storm warning until Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole strengthens into hurricane, several warnings in place for Lowcountry
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
The school district says they will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes

Latest News

CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field
Coastal Carolina QB McCall to miss 3-to-6 weeks with injury
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game...
Clemson’s Swinney: If DJ can’t improve, “someone else” plays
Generic football
Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 2 scores
9 athletes from Berkeley High sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday
Early Signing Day signees (11/9)