SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, affidavit says

Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.
Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Memphis accused of setting a house on fire after an argument over a hamburger is charged with aggravated arson.

An affidavit obtained by WMC states Pamela Crawley West, 54, had an argument with a woman on Nov. 4 that lasted several minutes.

The woman, who is wheelchair bound, reportedly told officers West said, “Have fun getting out of the house, (explicative),” before slamming the door and going outside.

Moments later, flames were seen coming from the porch.

Investigators say a witness saw West use a cigarette lighter to set a plastic bag of clothes sitting on the porch on fire and before leaving the scene.

The affidavit states there were four adults and three children inside the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Portions of the Lowcountry are under a tropical storm warning until Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warnings in effect for parts of Lowcountry as Nicole heads toward Bahamas, Florida
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of the accident outside of MUSC hospital on Nov. 4
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

The school district says they will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes
The Louisiana State Police reported Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck...
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in Election Day wreck
Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster's victory Tuesday night gives him a second full term...
SC Republicans celebrate ‘red wave’ sweep across the state
The recalled AirWick air freshener is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to the cans...
AirWick air fresheners recalled over rupturing cans
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia says it’s withdrawing from key city in Ukraine