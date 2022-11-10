SC Lottery
Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

