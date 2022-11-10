FIRST ALERT: Nicole makes landfall in Florida, several warnings in place for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said.

Meanwhile, in the Lowcountry, a tropical storm warning has been issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties through Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says gusts to tropical storm force are possible Wednesday through Friday.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

First alert weather days have been declared for Thursday and Friday as the Lowcountry is expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh declared the first alert days because of rainfall and wind-driven high tides.

Sovine says coastal flooding is likely Wednesday through Friday around high tides with beach erosion and high surf also likely.

Sovine says tides are running around one foot above normal and tidal flooding could continue Wednesday through 10 a.m. with more significant coastal flooding in the upcoming days.

Sovine said heavy rain could be possible with rainfall totals between one and four inches. Breezy conditions could occur through Friday and winds may occasionally gust to, or over, 40 mph near the coast.

On Monday, Nicole became the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Nicole dropped to Tropical Storm status soon after making landfall in Florida.

As of 4 a.m, Thursday morning, Nicole was located inland over east-central Florida near latitude 27.8 north and longitude 80.7 west moving west-northwest near 14 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 981 mb or 28.97 inches.

Forecasters say a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected later Thursday and Thursday night, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida this morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then move across the Florida panhandle and Georgia Thursday night and on Friday.

Nicole is still a large tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters say additional weakening is expected as Nicole moves over land and the storm is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia Thursday night or early Friday before merging with a frontal boundary over the mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 450 miles from the center, especially to the north. A sustained wind of 47 mph and a gust to 62 mph were recently reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties. Gusts to tropical storm force(40+mph) are possible today through Friday near the coast. pic.twitter.com/VOkWBvcYTx — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) November 9, 2022

City of Charleston officials say they will be closely monitoring the tropical storm. Crews have already begun preparing for potential storm impacts.

“Residents are asked to keep an eye on reliable local weather reports over the next few days,” Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist said in a news release. “If bad conditions do arise, citizens are advised to follow the guidance of Emergency Management officials and, as always, motorists should avoid driving through high water when they encounter it.”

The city’s stormwater department have prepared temporary pumps for low-lying areas. Crews will also be cleaning out ditches and drains in flood-prone areas.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

