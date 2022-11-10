FIRST ALERT: Nicole moving across Florida, several warnings in place for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. In Daytona Beach Shores, surging ocean water threatened the foundations of at least a dozen high-rise condos and houses.

Meanwhile, in the Lowcountry, a tropical storm warning has been issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties through Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says gusts to tropical storm force are possible Wednesday through Friday.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

First alert weather days have been declared for Thursday and Friday as the Lowcountry is expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh declared the first alert days because of rainfall and wind-driven high tides.

CLICK HERE to download the Live 5 Weather App.

Sovine says coastal flooding is likely Wednesday through Friday around high tides with beach erosion and high surf also likely.

Sovine says tides are running around one foot above normal and tidal flooding could continue Wednesday through 10 a.m. with more significant coastal flooding in the upcoming days.

Sovine said heavy rain could be possible with rainfall totals between one and four inches. Breezy conditions could occur through Friday and winds may occasionally gust to, or over, 40 mph near the coast.

On Monday, Nicole became the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Nicole dropped to Tropical Storm status soon after making landfall in Florida.

As of 10 a.m, Thursday morning, the center of Nicole was located near latitude 28.2 north and longitude 82.2 west moving west-northwest near 16 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 985 mb or 29.09 inches.

Forecasters say a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected later Thursday and Thursday night, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida this morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then move across the Florida panhandle and Georgia Thursday night and on Friday.

Nicole is still a large tropical storm but maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters say additional weakening is expected this Thursday morning while the center is over land. Little change in strength is expected while Nicole is over the Gulf of Mexico this Thursday afternoon and evening. Nicole is expected to weaken to a depression over Georgia Thursday night, and then it is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 345 miles from the center, especially to the northeast. The NOAA Coastal Marine Automated Station at Saint Augustine, Florida, reported 10-minute average winds of 52 mph and a wind gust of 70 mph. The NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 51 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties. Gusts to tropical storm force(40+mph) are possible today through Friday near the coast. pic.twitter.com/VOkWBvcYTx — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) November 9, 2022

City of Charleston officials say they will be closely monitoring the tropical storm. Crews have already begun preparing for potential storm impacts.

“Residents are asked to keep an eye on reliable local weather reports over the next few days,” Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist said in a news release. “If bad conditions do arise, citizens are advised to follow the guidance of Emergency Management officials and, as always, motorists should avoid driving through high water when they encounter it.”

The city’s stormwater department have prepared temporary pumps for low-lying areas. Crews will also be cleaning out ditches and drains in flood-prone areas.

To find out how you can help, visit the Adopt-A-Drain website by clicking here.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday, more than a hundred miles south of Daytona Beach Shores, before its maximum sustained winds dropped to 60 mph, the Miami-based center said. The storm was centered about 30 miles southeast of Orlando. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph.

Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami advised people to understand that hazards from Tropical Storm Nicole “will exist across the state of Florida today.” Nicole came could briefly emerge over the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon before moving over the Florida Panhandle and Georgia, he said.

The storm left south Florida sunny and calm as it moved north, but could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the hurricane center said.

Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening as it slammed into Grand Bahama Island. It was the first to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019.

For storm-weary Floridians, it is only the third November hurricane to hit their shores since recordkeeping began in 1853. The previous ones were the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.