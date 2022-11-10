SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County

The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday.

“We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort County south into Georgia,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. “The threat of strong storms and isolated tornadoes will slowly shift north as we head throughout the rest of the day.”

The watch is also in effect for Jasper County.

