FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday.

The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

“We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort County south into Georgia,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. “The threat of strong storms and isolated tornadoes will slowly shift north as we head throughout the rest of the day.”

The watch is also in effect for Jasper County.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 7 PM EST pic.twitter.com/4e3V4k8WvC — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) November 10, 2022

