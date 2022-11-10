SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole to impact the area through Friday afternoon!

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nicole made landfall early this morning near Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm and will continue as it moves north toward Georgia and across the Carolinas.

IMPACTS

RAIN: Heavy rain at times through Friday. Rainfall totals 1-4″ expected. Minor flooding is possible.

TORNADO: Isolated tornadoes possible from this evening through Friday morning.

SURGE: Worst tidal flooding has passed in the Charleston area. High tides will flirt with flood stage for the next 24 to 36 hours.

WIND: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be common with gusts to 40 mph, perhaps slightly higher along the coast.

