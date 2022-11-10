SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor after receiving the most votes as a write-in candidate. (Source: WCCO, CITY OF BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE, CNN)
By Allen Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town.

Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate.

She’s out of state celebrating the birth of her granddaughter, but when she returns to Birchwood Village, she’ll have a campaign victory to celebrate, too.

“I am very excited and grateful to all the people who helped and all the people who voted for me and are trusting me to lead the community,” Ford said.

Ford had considered running for mayor earlier this year, but potential health issues in her family kept her from throwing her hat in the ring.

Seemingly against the odds, Ford launched a write-in campaign against the two other candidates in late September, just weeks before Election Day.

According to preliminary results, Ford received 270 write-in votes.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
Nicole is forecast to continue to weaken as the center tracks into Georgia and through the...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole moving across Florida, several warnings in place for Lowcountry
Haasawn Omarie Belin, 18, is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with...
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

Jonathan Reifer was last seen Wednesday at his home in North Charleston at 9:15 p.m.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes